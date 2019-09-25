|
|
Wendell Glisson
Jackson - Wendell A. Glisson, age 79, passed peacefully at his home in Spring Creek/ Jackson, TN on August 24, 2019. He was born to the parents of John and Hazel Giddens Glisson in Tampa, FL. He was retired from Glisson and Son Painting, and not only loved to paint, but enjoyed carpentry, woodworking, fishing, creating music with spoon tapping and washboards, singing and playing with John Few at the Old Country Store, and was the author of "You Have a Minute".
His favorite story in the book is titled, "The Door in the Yard". His legacy lives on in his two sons, Gary Glisson of Lexington, TN; Gordon Glisson of Jackson, TN; two daughters, Rhonda (Barry) Rymer of Orlando, FL; Gwendolyn Glisson of Maryville, TN; four step-sons, Mike Tompkins, Wesley (Holly) Tompkins, Tim (Serena) Tompkins, and Christopher Tompkins; one brother, James (Charlee) Glisson of Orlando, FL ;two sisters, Johnnie-Lou (Bob) Getz of Cedar Grove, TN; and Beth Glisson of Jackson, TN; thirteen grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Lois Marie Glisson in 2010.
Some of his family's favorite pass-times with him included fishing with his children and grandchildren, singing with his sisters, doing silly skits and songs with his brother, and sitting around the table listening to him share stories of the good ole days. The family's favorite qualities of Wendell included his love for singing and dancing, his ability to fix anything, his ability to teach, his love for Starbucks, and his charming sense of humor that made him never meet a stranger.
A note from his grandchildren:
"You always had 'a minute' for grandpa. And if you gave him that minute, he'd start telling you stories of the 'good ole days' or explain why he's actually a year younger because he was born in December… Our hearts are overjoyed to know that he got to accomplish his dream of publishing his stories in these last few years. He was the greatest encourager in pushing all of us to achieve our dreams. He had a way of seeing our potential and calling us up into it. While we are sad and will miss him dearly, we are happy for him. His heart and lungs can no longer limit his singing, dancing, and long-winded stories. We are so thankful for the time we had with him. We are learning that grief is a strange thing when itis matched with pure joy."
His children added:
"He was the best dad ever. He taught us so many things in life: how to do a
cartwheel, work hard, be respectful, never give up, treat each other with kindness, laugh often, be disciplined, and love deeply. He was the most passionate man about everything and everyone. He loved without condition."
SERVICES: A Celebration of Life Gathering will be Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 10 A.M. at 334 Hughes Rd East, Jackson, TN 38305.
Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, 731-668-1111
www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com
Published in The Jackson Sun on Sept. 25, 2019