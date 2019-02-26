Services
George A. Smith & Sons Funeral Home
2812 North Highland
Jackson, TN 38305
(731) 427-5555
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Grace Bible Fellowship (formerly Andrew's Chapel UMC)
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace Bible Fellowship (formerly Andrew's Chapel UMC)
William Bradford Wilbur Obituary
William Bradford Wilbur

Jackson - William Bradford "Bill" Wilbur, age 98 of Huntersville, passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at his home.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Grace Bible Fellowship (formerly Andrew's Chapel UMC) with Bro. Bill Williamson officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends and loved ones from 9:30 -11 a.m. at the church on Wednesday, February 27, 2019.

A complete obituary is available on our website at GeorgeASmithandSons.com

George A. Smith and Sons North Chapel, (731) 427-5555
Published in The Jackson Sun on Feb. 26, 2019
