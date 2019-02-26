|
|
William Bradford Wilbur
Jackson - William Bradford "Bill" Wilbur, age 98 of Huntersville, passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at his home.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Grace Bible Fellowship (formerly Andrew's Chapel UMC) with Bro. Bill Williamson officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends and loved ones from 9:30 -11 a.m. at the church on Wednesday, February 27, 2019.
A complete obituary is available on our website at GeorgeASmithandSons.com
George A. Smith and Sons North Chapel, (731) 427-5555
Published in The Jackson Sun on Feb. 26, 2019