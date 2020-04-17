|
William Brett Tracy
SEPTEMBER 2, 1958 TO APRIL 14, 2020
Brett Tracy passed away April 14, 2020 at Eastside Medical Center in Snellville, GA with his wife Shannan Tracy at his side. Brett would have been 62 years old in September of 2020.
Brett was born September 2, 1958 to Paul & Peggy Tracy while Paul was stationed in Fayetteville, North Carolina during his service to our country.
Brett was hospitalized March 28, 2020 with acute respiratory arrest and subsequently passed away from complications of COVID 19 virus. We were not able to see him or visit him during this illness due to the current pandemic. We did have a few very compassionate nurses that allowed us to facetime so that we could see him and tell him how much we loved him. Shannan was granted a compassionate visit during his last hours of life. Brett and Shannan married September 23, 2001.
Brett Tracy was a hero, a champion, kind hearted soul and a generous man who devoted his career to helping others. He was an amazing intellect with a vast array of knowledge. He had a strong work ethic, empathy, integrity, strength, and determination. He was loved by so many people. He touched many lives. He was a great mentor to many.
Brett grew up in Alamo and graduated from Alamo High School in 1976. He attended Vanderbilt University his first year of college then attended Lambuth College. Upon graduation from Lambuth he went to Mercer Southern School of Pharmacy in Atlanta Georgia. He started his own pharmacy Tracy's Medicine Center in Chamblee Georgia in October 1986 and has remained in business since that time.
He was preceded in death by his father, Paul Douglas Tracy. He is survived by his wife, Shannan Tracy; his three sons,Dakota "Cody" Tracy and his wife, Morgan Tracy, Jackson "Jake" Tracy and Tucker James Tracy "TJ"; his mother, Peggy Tracy ;and his sister, Daphne Tracy Foust and her husband Alan Foust.
A private immediate family burial service will be held on Sunday, April 19, 2020.
There will be no public viewing. We will plan for a celebration of life memorial service at a later date.
We would like to express our sincere gratitude to each of you that have called, text, messaged and dropped by for your love, concern, gift of love and all of the other great things you have done for this family.
