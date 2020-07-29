1/1
William Chris Raines
William Chris Raines

Jackson - "W. Chris Raines (62) passed away on July 25th, 2020 in Jackson, TN.

He was the President of the former Brady Horne Company. Chris enjoyed life, cooking and entertaining with friends. His generous heart will be greatly missed.

Mr. Raines is survived by his mother, Zulette Horne Melnick (John) of Knoxville, TN; his children, Franklin Raines (John) of Austin, TX, Ann Raines Mullhaupt (Chris) of Cleveland, OH and his sisters Kevin R. Wise (Joe) of Nashville, TN, Nolen R. Campbell (Michael) of Knoxville, TN.

SERVICES: Private services for the family will be held at a future date. The family requests that any memorial donations be directed to the Senator Bobby Carter House, JACOA, 900 East Chester St., Jackson, TN 38301; www.jacoa.org."

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, Jackson, TN 38305.www.arringtonfuneraalgroup.com FaceBook/Arringtonfuneraldirectors






Published in The Jackson Sun from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
