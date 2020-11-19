Bro. Darrell was the best, most spiritual pastor I served under. More than that he was a friend. As a professional speaker I use examples of his transparency and times he spent with me as a mentor and leader. I’ll always remember the joys and heart-felt conversations and the time spent with his children, David, Deborah and Dawn. Wish I could hug him one more time! Love to you all at this time of grief and praying for peace in your lives.

-Jim (Stangus)

Jim Mathis

Coworker