|
|
William "Sonny" Fuller
Jackson - Services will be at noon on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Greater Mercer Baptist Church 256 Washington St. Mercer, TN 38392. Interment will follow at Hurts Chapel Memorial Gardens in Jackson, TN. Visitation will be from 11:00 am until 8:00 pm on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Bledsoe Funeral Home Chapel.
Family Hour will be from 6:00 pm-7:00 pm on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Bledsoe Funeral Home Chapel.
William Fuller, Sonny, as he was affectionately known, was born June 7, 1934 to the late James and Zula Fuller. His brother JW Fuller and sister Mildred Henning also preceded him in death. Sonny departed this life on September 13, 2019 in Jackson, TN.
His early life was spent at Denmark Elementary and Denmark High School. After graduation, he attended Tennessee State University (TSU) in Nashville, TN where he earned a B.S Degree. He went on to serve in the U.S. Army for two years.
His career choice was as an agent field representative and district manager at the Universal Life Insurance Company for 33 years; working in Jackson, TN; Little Rock, AR; St. Louis, MO; Kansas City, MO; Oklahoma; California; and New Orleans.
He was devoted to his family and church (Greater Mercer Baptist) serving as Deacon Board Chairman and member of the Male Chorus.
His activities included President of the Pioneer Club, Member of TSU Alumni Association and Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. Traveling and fishing were his passions in life.
Leaving to cherish his memory are his devoted wife Ruby Jackson Fuller, daughter Deborah (Will) Dotsy, Rowlett, TX,; two grandchildren Paige Dotsy, New York, NY and Grant Dotsy of Dallas, TX ; godson Xavier Jackson, Jackson, TN, and an adopted daughter Dyka Benson, Murfreesboro, TN.
Others who will miss his presence include special cousins Rachel Montgomery, Florissant, Mo and Conal Montgomery, O'Fallon, MO ; best friend Joel Walker, San Diego, CA; sisters-in-law Zula Jackson, Baltimore, MD, Freddie (William) Stout, Dumfries, VA; Frances (Ennis) Newbern, Medon, TN and Rhoda Falls, Jackson, TN; brothers-in-law Benjamin (Mary) Jackson, Jackson, TN and Bobby Jackson, Jackson, TN as well as many nieces and nephews and a host of relatives and friends.
Published in The Jackson Sun on Sept. 17, 2019