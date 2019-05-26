Services
Arrington Funeral Directors
148 West University Parkway
Jackson, TN 38305
(731) 668-1111
Resources
More Obituaries for William Huckaba
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William G. Huckaba

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William G. Huckaba Obituary
William G. Huckaba

Jackson - William G. Huckaba, 84, died May 4, 2019 at Jackson Madison County General Hospital.

He was born in Brownsville, TN, the son of the late C. J. Huckaba and Sara Mulherin Huckaba. He was a retired self-employed glass glazier for many years. He served in the National Guard.

He was preceded in death by his wife Anna. He is survived by two sons William David Huckaba, James Charles Huckaba, one daughter, Linda K. Lindsey, one brother, Carey Jackson Huckaba, two grandchildren, Jonathan Huckaba and Joshua Huckaba.

SERVICES: Private family graveside services were held Tuesday May 7, 2019 at Highland Memorial Gardens.

The family has requested that in lieu of flowers that memorial contributions be directed to The Care Center, 315 N. Liberty St, Jackson, TN 38301.

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, Jackson, TN 38305.731.668.1111 www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com
Published in The Jackson Sun on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Arrington Funeral Directors
Download Now