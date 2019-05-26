|
William G. Huckaba
Jackson - William G. Huckaba, 84, died May 4, 2019 at Jackson Madison County General Hospital.
He was born in Brownsville, TN, the son of the late C. J. Huckaba and Sara Mulherin Huckaba. He was a retired self-employed glass glazier for many years. He served in the National Guard.
He was preceded in death by his wife Anna. He is survived by two sons William David Huckaba, James Charles Huckaba, one daughter, Linda K. Lindsey, one brother, Carey Jackson Huckaba, two grandchildren, Jonathan Huckaba and Joshua Huckaba.
SERVICES: Private family graveside services were held Tuesday May 7, 2019 at Highland Memorial Gardens.
The family has requested that in lieu of flowers that memorial contributions be directed to The Care Center, 315 N. Liberty St, Jackson, TN 38301.
Published in The Jackson Sun on May 26, 2019