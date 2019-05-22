|
|
William Harris Bancroft, Jr.
Jackson - William Harris Bancroft, Jr. passed away Monday, May 13, 2019. Bill or Billy, as he was called by friends and family, was born and raised in Jackson, TN, where he raised his own family and worked as an officer for the Jackson Police Department. He is also a Vietnam War veteran, having served as a fireman in the U.S. Air Force. Bill is survived by his former wife, Phyllis (Emerson) Bancroft of Maryville,TN; daughter, Delie (Bancroft) Bullock and husband Justin Bullock of Maryville, TN; two grandchildren, Ava Dean Bullock and Jackson Wayne Bullock; two sisters, Beth (Bancroft) Wedgworth and husband John Wedgworth of Fairfield Glade, TN; Harriet White Bancroft and husband Dan Cronin of Kansas City, MO. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Harris Bancroft, Sr. and Fannie White Bancroft. A memorial service will be held at the cemetery of Pleasant Plains Baptist Church in Jackson on Pleasant Plains Road at 12:00 PM on Friday, May 24. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Bill's name to an organization serving veterans, such as Disabled American Veterans or Memphis-based Alpha Omega Veterans Services.
Published in The Jackson Sun on May 22, 2019