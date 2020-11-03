1/1
William "Bill" Hopkins
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William "Bill" Hopkins

Humboldt - William "Bill" E. Hopkins, age 82, died October 31, 2020 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

He was born July 22, 1938 in Covington, Tennessee the son of the late Ernest and Marie Thomas Hopkins. Bill attended Union University and received his master's degree from Memphis State University. He was a true believer in supporting and mentoring high schoolers on the basketball court and coached at Whiteville, Gibson, Munford, and several schools in Memphis. He worked in insurance and financial services for many years before returning to his true passion of coaching and teaching with 500 wins in boys and girls basketball.

Bill is survived by his wife Ann; son Billy Hopkins (Rachel), of Nashville, TN; daughter Rhonda Richards (John David) of Jackson, TN; grandchildren Haley Zell, Jacob Edwards, Samuel Hopkins and Jude Hopkins; and great grandchildren Ruby Edwards and Jack Edwards.

SERVICES: A memorial services will be held Saturday, October 7, 2020 at 2:00PM in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors with Dr. Greg McFadden officiating. There will be a private family interment. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be no public visitation.

The family has requested in lieu of flowers that memorial contributions be directed to Disabled American Veterans, 110 9th Avenue South, Room C166B, Nashville, TN 37203, the Wounded Warrior Project, P. O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675 or the building fund at The Church at Sugar Creek, 3400 East Mitchell Street, Humboldt, TN 38343.

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, Jackson, TN 38305. www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Jackson Sun from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Arrington Funeral Directors
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Arrington Funeral Directors
148 West University Parkway
Jackson, TN 38305
(731) 668-1111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Arrington Funeral Directors

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved