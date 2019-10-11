|
|
William Ingram Bryant
Jackson - Funeral services for Mr. William Ingram Bryant, age 88, will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019, at 11 am at Lawrence-Sorensen Funeral Home with Bro. Richard Bragg and Rev Jim Koonce officiating. Interment will follow at Ridgecrest Cemetery.
Mr. Bryant passed away on October 11, 2019, in Jackson, TN. He was born on June 4, 1931, in Jackson, TN to the late Howell E Bryant and Willie Ingram Bryant. Mr. Bryant was a member of Poplar Heights Baptist Church for 23 years where he was very active in senior activities. Mr. Bryant was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Robert Bryant; sister, Nancy Bryant Riddle.
Mr. Bryant is survived by his wife, Patti Bryant; sons, David Bryant, Scott Bryant (Aimee); daughter, Tina Harvey (Donnie); grandchildren, Ginny Jones, Renee McLellan (Ernie), Ethan Bryant, Gabriel Bryant; great grandchildren, Blake, Jacob, Abby, Phoebe, and Preston.
Visitation for Mr. Bryant will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019, from 9 - 11 am at Lawrence-Sorensen Funeral Home.
Published in The Jackson Sun from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019