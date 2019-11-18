|
William J. Boughton
Humboldt - Memorial services for Mr. William J. Boughton will be on Saturday November 23, 2019 at 2 pm at the Church at Sugar Creek in Humboldt, TN , with a gathering with the family starting at 1 pm until service time.
William John Boughton, age 83, went home with his Lord on Friday, November 15, 2019.
Bill was born in Canton, OH on May 19, 1936 to Cecil Tucker and Anne Darby Boughton. After his mother's early death he was raised by his loving maternal grandparents, Robert and Bertha Miller. He graduated from Timken Vocational High School in 1954 and attended Walsh College in North Canton, OH, Akron State University and later studied computer programing at Jackson State Community College in Jackson, TN.
Bill is survived by his wife of 41 years, Norma Jean Edwards; a brother, Rev. Dr. Richard C. Hegal (Norma) of Blooming Prairie, MN; three daughters, Dr. Cindy L. James (Larry) of Columbus, OH, Kimberle Ann Cathey (Gary) of North Canton, OH and Patricia Boughton Maness of Greenfield, TN ; three sons, William Robert Boughton of Phoenix, AZ, David Lester Boughton (Vickie) of North Canton, OH and Daniel Brian Boughton (Cindy) of Niles, MI; a step-son, Charles W. Moffat (Jonna) of MO; twenty two grandchildren and many great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Cathy Lynn Boughton Scruggs; brother, Thomas Robert Boughton; and grandson Matthew Harris.
Immediately after high school, Bill was employed for several years as a commercial artist with The Canton Engraving and Electrotype Co., and later, for 16 years, as an Industrial Engineer with The Hoover Worldwide, Corp. in North Canton, OH. In 1977 he relocated to Humboldt, TN to work for Copeland Electric Corp. (later Emerson Motor Co.) as a Senior Industrial Engineer, later as Manager of Manufacturing Services and Manager of Safety & Environment, retiring in 2001.
Bill was made a Master Mason in 1971 in the William Hoover Lodge #770 in North Canton, OH and later served twice as Master of Humboldt Masonic Lodge #202, held office in the Tennessee Grand Lodge, was Past Commander of Jackson Commandery of Knights Templar, and was a member of the Memphis Consistory of Scottish Rite Masons, which awarded him the honorarium of Knight Commander Court of Honor (HCCH) in 1993. Bill was active in the Humboldt Lions Club, serving as Past President and Treasurer. In 2006-2007 he served as the Lions District Governor of West Tennessee.
Bill was a longtime member of The Church at Sugar Creek where he was a member and substitute teacher of the Jones Sunday School Class.
Published in The Jackson Sun from Nov. 18 to Nov. 22, 2019