William Kurt Simpson
Jackson - William Kurt Simpson, age 73, died at the Select Specialty Hospital of Memphis, on Saturday, August 1, 2020.
He is survived by his wife Diane Simpson of Jackson, TN; his sister, Carla Jo Simpson of New York, NY; a stepson, Joseph Gene Hudgins of Dickson, TN; three grandchildren, Kaitlyn Barbara Brown, Bethany Janice Brown and Jonathan Michael Hudgins and a niece, Jeni Raye Ynez of Oakland, CA.
SERVICES: A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, August 5, 2020 in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors, with Rev. Gary Snuffin officiating. Burial will follow in the Rutherford, TN City Cemetery with full military honors.
A visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM prior to the service.
