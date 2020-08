William Kurt SimpsonJackson - William Kurt Simpson, age 73, died at the Select Specialty Hospital of Memphis, on Saturday, August 1, 2020.He is survived by his wife Diane Simpson of Jackson, TN; his sister, Carla Jo Simpson of New York, NY; a stepson, Joseph Gene Hudgins of Dickson, TN; three grandchildren, Kaitlyn Barbara Brown, Bethany Janice Brown and Jonathan Michael Hudgins and a niece, Jeni Raye Ynez of Oakland, CA.SERVICES: A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, August 5, 2020 in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors, with Rev. Gary Snuffin officiating. Burial will follow in the Rutherford, TN City Cemetery with full military honors.A visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM prior to the service.A complete notice can be found at www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com or Arrington/Facebook.Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway 668.1111