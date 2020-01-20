|
|
William M. "Bill" Herndon
Jackson, TN - William M. "Bill" Herndon, age 75, died on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital.
A native of Jackson-Madison County, he was born the son of Claribel Exum Herndon and the late W.O. Herndon. He was a graduate of Jackson High School and served his country in the United States Navy.
He was retired as a lineman with the former Bell South now AT&T where he participated with hurricane and disaster relief efforts. He was a member of West Jackson Baptist Church. He was an avid outdoorsman enjoying duck and deer hunting. He is survived by his loving wife Danna Lynch Herndon; two sons, Jeff Herndon and wife Holly and their son Will of Humboldt, TN and Eric Herndon and his special friend Katheryn Cepparulo of Jackson, TN; his mother, Claribel Exum Herndon of Jackson, TN; three brothers, Tom Herndon and wife Linda of Jackson, TN, Philip Herndon and wife Donna of Kannapolis, NC and Charles Herndon and wife Judy of Olive Branch, MS, and twenty nieces and nephews.
SERVICE: A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM Wednesday, January 22, 2020 in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors with Rev. Ron Hale and Rev. Andy Neely officiating. Burial will follow in Ridgecrest Cemetery.
The family will be receiving friends on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM and on Wednesday, January 22, from 12:00 PM until service time at Arrington Funeral Directors. Memorial contributions may be directed to Friends of Heart, c/o the West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation, 620 Skyline Drive, Jackson, TN 38305, or West Jackson Baptist Church Building Fund, 580 Oil Well Rd, Jackson, TN 38305.
Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway 668.1111 or www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com
Published in The Jackson Sun from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020