William McDougald StottBrazil, TN - Graveside services with Military Honors for William "Bill" Stott, age 98, will be held at 1pm Friday, September 18, 2020 at Zion Cemetery in Brazil, TN.Mr. Stott passed away on September 12, 2020 at the Humboldt Veteran's Home. He was born in 1922 in Brazil, TN. He was preceded in death by his wife, Daisy Lee Smith Stott; and a son, Andrew (Andy).Bill was the son of Mettie McDougald and Theophilus J. Scott. His mother dies when he was six years old and he went to live with his uncle Leon and aunt Corryanna McDougald Donaldson. Bill graduated from Brazil High School in 1940 and attended U. T. Martin from 1940 to 1942. He then attended Union University from 1942 to 1943. He joined the U. S. Naval Reserve and also attended Northwestern University in Chicago, IL. He enlisted into World War II and was commissioned as an Ensign in the Navy in 1944. He was sent to the European Theater of Operations, Amphibious Forces serving in England and France. He was the Skipper of a LCT delivering troops to the Normandy Beach during the first wave of attack on D-Day. He was honorably discharged in 1946 with the rank of Lieutenant.After the war, he received a degree from the University of Tennessee in 1948 and moved to Paragould, AR. There he taught veterans agriculture and also taught science at Greene County Tech High School.Bill returned to Tennessee in 1963 to take care of his uncle and to farm. He married Daisy Smith of Fruitland, TN in 1967. His greatest loss was his son Andy. Killed in an auto accident at Frog Jump, TN in 1987. Andy was 18 and was about to graduate from Peabody High School.Bill continued to farm, raised cattle, and operated a commercial greenhouse for many years until his retirement in early 1990. He is survived by: three nieces Mary Lisa Stott Gains and Donna Lynn Stott of Poplar Bluff, MO and Diana Atherton of La Porte,TX; four nephews Charles Morgan Stott of Cleveland TX, Russell B. Stott of Houston, TX, Stephen B. Stott of Huffman, TX and Richard Wayne Stoff of Mountain Top, PA..