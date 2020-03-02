Services
Ewton Funeral Home
6936 Hwy 28
Dunlap, TN 37327
(423) 949-2112
Graveside service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
1:00 PM
Sequatchie Memorial Gardens (PRIVATE FOR FAMILY ONLY)
Resources
More Obituaries for William Vestal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Michael Vestal

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Michael Vestal Obituary
William Michael Vestal

formerly Jackson - William Michael Vestal, 57 formerly of Jackson, TN died in Dunlap, TN on March 1, 2020, after a 2 year battle with brain cancer.

He graduated from Northside High School and Jackson State Community College in Jackson, TN and was a Veteran of the United States Navy.

Mike lived in Tucson, AZ and was employed as an inventory specialist with R.G.I.S. for over 30 years.

Mike was an avid golfer, appreciated smooth jazz and was known for his artistic golf ball creations. As his good friend Joe stated, Mike took pleasure in living life with simplicity, peace and humor.

Mike was preceded in death by his father Larry D. Vestal.

He leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Barbara V. Coulson; stepfather, Arthur; sister Patricia Denny; brother, Mark Vestal (Alyssa); nephews, Jimmy Binford (Gretchen), Justin Binford, Seth Vestal; nieces Payton and Mallory Vestal and great-nephew Jay Binford.

A private graveside service for the family only will be held at Sequatchie Memorial Gardens at 1 PM Central time on Wednesday, March 4, with Pastor Joshua Kilbourn of Signal Crest United Methodist Church officiating.

In lieu of flowers, family requests memorial donations be made to Sequatchie Co. Cancer Support Network, Hospice of Chattanooga or the .
Published in The Jackson Sun from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ewton Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -