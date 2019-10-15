|
|
William Morris, Sr.
- - William T. (Bill) Morris, Sr. died peacefully in his home on the eve of his 91st birthday. He leaves behind his wife of 65 years, Faye Morris and his children Bill, Jr. (Lynn), Becky Jane Steel, Carol (Steven) Burgess, David (Shelley McCuin, fiance), and Susan (Kevin) Wheatley. Bill has 12 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren whom he loved deeply. He has two surviving sisters, Dorothy Wade of Savannah, GA and Peggy (Jim) Dallas of Jackson, TN. Bill also has a large extended family of in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins with whom he kept in touch with and loved.
Bill was born in Lauderdale County on October 8, 1928, the ninth child of Sam and Ettie Morris. He grew up on the family farm in Lauderdale County and graduated from Ripley High School. He attended Lambuth College, UTM and UTK where he received a degree in Agriculture. After college, he enlisted in the Air Force and served during the Korean conflict. After leaving the service, Bill married Faye Weatherford and got his teaching credential from UT Knoxville. He taught high school ag in Culleoka, TN for 3 years before moving to Madison County to work on the family farm. Later, Bill attended FSU and received his Master's in Social Work. He worked at Southwestern State Hospital in Thomasville, GA for 10 years then returned to Jackson, TN where he worked for DFS until his retirement.
A life-long Methodist, Bill sang in the choir most of his life and music was one of his great pleasures. He was a member of Malesus United Methodist Church where he enjoyed time with the church family. He and his wife played games and fellowshiped with the Malesus Senior Community where he was very active in Senior Olympics.
A memorial service celebrating his life will be on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Malesus United Methodist Church. Visitation will begin at 11 am until the service begins at 1 pm.
Published in The Jackson Sun from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019