Services
Malesus United Methodist Chr
430 Old Malesus Rd
Jackson, TN 38301
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Malesus United Methodist Church
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Malesus United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for William Morris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Morris Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Morris Sr. Obituary
William Morris, Sr.

- - William T. (Bill) Morris, Sr. died peacefully in his home on the eve of his 91st birthday. He leaves behind his wife of 65 years, Faye Morris and his children Bill, Jr. (Lynn), Becky Jane Steel, Carol (Steven) Burgess, David (Shelley McCuin, fiance), and Susan (Kevin) Wheatley. Bill has 12 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren whom he loved deeply. He has two surviving sisters, Dorothy Wade of Savannah, GA and Peggy (Jim) Dallas of Jackson, TN. Bill also has a large extended family of in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins with whom he kept in touch with and loved.

Bill was born in Lauderdale County on October 8, 1928, the ninth child of Sam and Ettie Morris. He grew up on the family farm in Lauderdale County and graduated from Ripley High School. He attended Lambuth College, UTM and UTK where he received a degree in Agriculture. After college, he enlisted in the Air Force and served during the Korean conflict. After leaving the service, Bill married Faye Weatherford and got his teaching credential from UT Knoxville. He taught high school ag in Culleoka, TN for 3 years before moving to Madison County to work on the family farm. Later, Bill attended FSU and received his Master's in Social Work. He worked at Southwestern State Hospital in Thomasville, GA for 10 years then returned to Jackson, TN where he worked for DFS until his retirement.

A life-long Methodist, Bill sang in the choir most of his life and music was one of his great pleasures. He was a member of Malesus United Methodist Church where he enjoyed time with the church family. He and his wife played games and fellowshiped with the Malesus Senior Community where he was very active in Senior Olympics.

A memorial service celebrating his life will be on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Malesus United Methodist Church. Visitation will begin at 11 am until the service begins at 1 pm.
Published in The Jackson Sun from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.