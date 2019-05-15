|
|
William Morris "Billy" Gowan, Jr.
Jackson - William Morris "Billy" Gowan, Jr., age 95 of Jackson, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 13, 2019 at Maplewood Health Care in Jackson.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Thursday evening, May 16, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. in the South Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons.
The funeral service will be conducted on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 1 p.m. in the South Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons with Ray Pack and Josh Cooke officiating. Interment will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens with full military honors.
For more information please visit our website at GASmithAndSonsFuneralHome.com
George A. Smith and Sons South Chapel, (731) 427-5555
Published in The Jackson Sun on May 15, 2019