William Randall Holland
1955 - 2020
William Randall Holland

Adamsville - William Randall Holland, 64, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Methodist Central in Memphis, TN. He was born on December 4, 1955. to O'Dell and Mary Jeanette Hurt Holland in Tippah County - Mississippi. He worked for GDI, Inc as a Millwright and was of the Baptist Faith.

Graveside service will be at 10:00 AM, Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Criswell Cemetery in Ripley, MS with Bro. Howard Goolsby officiating.

Randall is survived by his wife: Teresa Enlow Holland of Adamsville, TN; one daughter: Amy Holland of Adamsville, TN; one brother: William Holland of Corinth, MS; three grandchildren: Kaylee, Malory, Emory Wigginton.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother: Jeffrey Holland; and two sisters: Serita Holland, Teresa Holland.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the choice of the donor.

Expressions of sympathy, for the Holland family, may be left at: www.mcbridefuneralhome,com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Jackson Sun from Jul. 24 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Criswell Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
McBride Funeral Home
206 North Commerce Street
Ripley, MS 38663
(662) 837-8101
