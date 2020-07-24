William Randall Holland



Adamsville - William Randall Holland, 64, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Methodist Central in Memphis, TN. He was born on December 4, 1955. to O'Dell and Mary Jeanette Hurt Holland in Tippah County - Mississippi. He worked for GDI, Inc as a Millwright and was of the Baptist Faith.



Graveside service will be at 10:00 AM, Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Criswell Cemetery in Ripley, MS with Bro. Howard Goolsby officiating.



Randall is survived by his wife: Teresa Enlow Holland of Adamsville, TN; one daughter: Amy Holland of Adamsville, TN; one brother: William Holland of Corinth, MS; three grandchildren: Kaylee, Malory, Emory Wigginton.



He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother: Jeffrey Holland; and two sisters: Serita Holland, Teresa Holland.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the choice of the donor.



Expressions of sympathy, for the Holland family, may be left at: www.mcbridefuneralhome,com









