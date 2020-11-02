William Ross



Jackson - William Dean Ross "Hollywood", 64, passed away on October 31, 2020. He was born June 21, 1956 to his late parents, William Fredrick Ross and June Maude Goodman. Mr. Ross was retired and a great musician.



He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Jennifer Ross; 5 brothers; and 4 sisters.



Surviving relatives include his wife, Sarah Ross; daughter, Audrey Anderson (Josh); two grandchildren, Riley Anderson, Tori Anderson; son, Cory Ross; and 6 sisters.



Mr. Ross loved his family, church family, music family, and friends.



A memorial service for Mr. Ross will be held at a later date. Check back with Ronk Funeral Home for those arrangements.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store