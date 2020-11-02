1/1
William Ross
1956 - 2020
William Ross

Jackson - William Dean Ross "Hollywood", 64, passed away on October 31, 2020. He was born June 21, 1956 to his late parents, William Fredrick Ross and June Maude Goodman. Mr. Ross was retired and a great musician.

He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Jennifer Ross; 5 brothers; and 4 sisters.

Surviving relatives include his wife, Sarah Ross; daughter, Audrey Anderson (Josh); two grandchildren, Riley Anderson, Tori Anderson; son, Cory Ross; and 6 sisters.

Mr. Ross loved his family, church family, music family, and friends.

A memorial service for Mr. Ross will be held at a later date. Check back with Ronk Funeral Home for those arrangements.




Published in The Jackson Sun from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
My daddy was an amazing man who had a heart of gold. He loved everyone but most of all me his wife and his grandbabies. They were his pride and joy. I will miss my best friend every single day. Rest in peace sweet daddy. I love you with all my heart and soul.
I will miss you, my baby brother.. your smile your voice your charm and the wonderful sense of humor....love you
I will miss you, my baby brother..Your smile ,your voice, your charm and your wonderful sense of humor.. love you.
