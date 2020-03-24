Services
Ronk Funeral Home - Alamo
106 South Bells Street
Alamo, TN 38001
(731) 696-5555
William Stanbery
Graveside service
Thursday, Mar. 26, 2020
1:00 PM
Oakview Memorial Gardens
William "Will Speedo" Stanbery

William "Will Speedo" Stanbery Obituary
William "Will Speedo" Stanbery

Medina - William Turner (Will/ Speedo) Stanbery, 35, of Medina, TN passed away suddenly March 23, 2020.

Will grew up in Jackson and attended public schools and graduated from Northside High School in 2003. Will loved trucks (having several in his lifetime). Will was employed at Dayton Freight. He never met a stranger, loved spending time with friends and family. Will was Methodist in faith.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Dallas and Sue Stanbery; Rex and Dorothy Neal Turner

He is survived by his parents, D.C. Stanbery and Rexann Turner; uncle, Ray Neal Turner (Beth); aunt, Laney Sue Edwards (Lanny); cousins, plus many friends.

In lieu of flowers- Please send memorials to Carl Perkins Child Abuse Center, 312 S. Bells Street, Alamo TN, 38001.

Due to current restrictions on large gatherings, the family will have a private graveside service at Oakview Memorial Gardens on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 1:00 p.m.

A memorial service will be held at a later date for friends and family.
Published in The Jackson Sun from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020
Remember
