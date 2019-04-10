Services Arrington Funeral Directors 148 West University Parkway Jackson , TN 38305 (731) 668-1111 Resources More Obituaries for William Fettig Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? William Thomas (Tom) Fettig

Jackson - William Thomas (Tom) Fettig passed away at his home in Jackson, TN, on Friday, March 29, 2019, after a long battle with COPD. He was 69.



Tom was born on November 20, 1949, to William Wayne Fettig of Seymour, IN, and Anna Catherine (Katie) Denton Fettig of Jeffersonville, IN, at Clark County hospital in Jeffersonville. His family moved to Saginaw, Michigan, where he attended and graduated from Arthur Hill High School in 1967. Tom later moved with his family to Gaylord, Michigan, where his parents opened "Fettig's Bar & Grill", now known as "BJ's". It was there he met his bride of 45 years, Cynthia Backenstose. They were married on October 6, 1973, at First United Methodist Church in Gaylord.



Excelling in math and physics in college, Tom joined Western Geophysical later that year. Tom held various positions within the company leading to a Party Manager position, and in 1983 was presented the V38 Safety Award by the company.



Tom and his crew were featured in the August 1982 edition of "Geophysics: The Leading Edge" magazine. The article, "Shaking in the Champlain Valley" provided an exposition of life collecting geological data in Vermont after the discovery of natural gas deposits in eastern Quebec in the 1950's. Tom was quoted as saying, "It's very much a gypsy life". The gypsy life he was referring to was the constant travel and moves from Michigan, to Kentucky, to New York, where his daughter Tracy was born, to Pennsylvania, to Kansas, where his son TJ (William Thomas Jr) was born, and finally to Jackson, TN, where he found a home and raised his family.



In 1987, his crew was contracted by the University of Puerto Rico to complete a two-month seismic testing project. Putting his family first, he only agreed to the job if his family were allowed to go along with him.



In 1992, Tom retired from Western Geophysical, and along with Cyndi, purchased a Hertz Car Rental franchise. Through hard work and perseverance, Tom and Cyndi were recognized by the Hertz Senior Leadership Team every year for their performance and service.



Tom also assisted with the Jackson Madison County Schools providing technical wiring assistance. Tom was a valuable resource in preparing classrooms in order to enhance their technological capabilities.



Tom enjoyed working outdoors and having adventures with his family. He was active in Boy Scouts with his son, TJ, and was awarded the Vigil Honor Order of the Arrow on July 8, 1999. Tom often gave his time to Camp Mack Morris to ensure Boy Scouts from all over West Tennessee have a beautiful and safe place to spend their days at camp.



Tom was an avid Neil Diamond fan, attending at least 4 concerts with his wife and children. He loved Fleetwood Mac, The Grass Roots, Jay and the Americans, ELO, Edison Lighthouse, Jefferson Airplane, .38 Special, the Bee Gee's, Blue Suede, and countless other artists of the 70's. His love of music lives on in his children.



Tom is survived by his wife Cyndi, his daughter Tracy of Chattanooga, TN, his son TJ (Danuzia) also of Chattanooga, TN, and his sister Mary Bennett, of Westland, MI. A private service will be held at a later date with immediate family. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that a donation be made to the West Tennessee Area Boy Scouts of America, 1995 Hollywood Drive, Jackson, TN 38305.