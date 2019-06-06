|
William Thomas Johnston, Jr.
Jackson - Thomas Johnston, 84, died on June 3, 2019 at the Jackson Madison Co. General Hospital.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Joyce Miles Johnston; three daughters, Sherry L. Johnston of Jackson, Laura J. Rahm and husband Charles and Linda K. Johnston; his grandchildren, Dr. Charlie Rahm and wife Kimber and Dr. Elizabeth Rahm; sisters, Faye Floyd, Elaine Roberts and husband Don and Anne Burke and husband David.
SERVICES: A funeral will be held at 10:00 AM Friday, June 7, 2019 in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors with Dr. Brent Lay and Dr. Phil Jett officiating. Burial will follow in Ridgecrest Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Arrington Funeral Directors.
A complete notice can be read at www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com
Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway 668.1111
Published in The Jackson Sun on June 6, 2019