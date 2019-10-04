|
|
Willie D. Brown
Jackson - Willie D. Brown died Tuesday morning, September 24, 2019 at his home. He was born July 24, 1950 in Jackson, Tennesee, the son of Celia Mae Brown-Graham and step-son to Durlian Graham, Sr. who both preceded him in death.
Mr. Brown graduated in 1967 from his beloved West High School in Denmark, TN. Mr. Brown joined two military branches; the United States Airforce and Navy. He also served in Vietnam.
Mr. Brown is survived by seven sisters; Sharon Mosley, Janice Cole (Melvin), Terri Graham-Chism (David), Delonda Graham, Rhonda Dockery, Lisa Graham, Latreice Graham, and 2 brothers; Durlian Graham, Jr. (Sharita) & Stanton Graham.
Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Bledsoe Funeral Home Chapel.
Published in The Jackson Sun on Oct. 4, 2019