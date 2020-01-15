Services
Shackelford Funeral Directors Of Henderson
304 Crook Ave
Henderson, TN 38340
(731) 989-2421
Willie Mae Hailey

Willie Mae Hailey Obituary
Willie Mae Hailey

Henderson - Willie Mae Hailey was born in Chester County, on Wilson School Road on December 15, 1921 and passed from this life into the loving arms of the Lord Jesus on January 12, 2020 at the age of 98.

She was married to Robert Lavoyd "Tom" Hailey in April of 1938 and remained by his side until he died in May of 2006 after sixty-eight years of marriage. Mrs. Hailey "Miss Willie Mae" and "Gigi" were the titles she was known by to her family, friends and the many children whose lives she touched as she taught Sunday School for over fifty years.

She was very successful in the business world as a top Insurance Salesperson, but her biggest successes were as a Christian wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, Will and Cora Hunter, three brothers, Roy, Edward and Bernice Hunter, one sister, Inetha Turner and a baby daughter, Carol Jones.

She is survived by one sister, Lois Morris, two children, Max (Sarah) and Mary Anne (Charles Callis), four grandchildren, Andrea (Steve Cantrell), Heather (Chris Elkins), Melinda (Joe Crivello) and Hunter Callis (Karen). Nine great grandchildren, Hailey, Michael and Megan Cantrell, Abby and Sophie Elkins, Aubrey Williams, Katherine, Rosie and Leo Crivello and Colston Callis and also a large family of cousins, nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Hailey lived a life full of love and compassion towards others who were in need, especially, little children.

Her greatest blessing in life was to see God answer her prayer for a Church in her community in Chester County (Antioch Baptist on Wilson School Road). Therefore, it is fitting that her funeral is to be held at the church she loved so dearly.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Friday, January 17th at Antioch Baptist Church with her grandson, Hunter Callis officiating and music by her granddaughter, Melinda Crivello and grandson in-law, Chris Elkins. Burial will follow at Maple Springs Cemetery in Medon.

The family will receive friends at Shackelford Funeral Directors - Crook Avenue 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Thursday and 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM at the Church.

Shackelford Funeral Directors of Henderson

731-989-2421
Published in The Jackson Sun from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
