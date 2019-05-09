Services
Mercer Brothers Funeral Home
501 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive
Jackson, TN 38301
(731) 423-4922
Thursday, May 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Lying in State
Friday, May 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
St. John No. 1 Missionary Baptist Church
Funeral service
Friday, May 10, 2019
2:00 PM
St. John No. 1 Missionary Baptist Church
Adair Road
Zella Margariet Perry Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Zella Margariet Perry Moore


1926 - 2019
Zella Margariet Perry Moore Obituary
Zella Margariet Perry Moore

Jackson - Funeral Services for Zella Margariet Perry Moore, age 93, will be Friday, May 10, 2019 at 2:00 PM at St. John No. 1 Missionary Baptist Church on Adair Road. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Mrs. Moore died on Monday, May 6, 2019 at her residence.

Visitation for Mrs. Moore will begin Thursday morning, May 09, 2019 from 10:00 AM until 7:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Mrs. Moore will lie-in-state at St. John No. 1 Missionary Baptist Church on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 1:00 PM until time of service.
Published in The Jackson Sun on May 9, 2019
