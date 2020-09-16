1/
Jeremy Ryan Hatcher
1983 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeremy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James & Sikes

Funeral Home

Maddox Chapel

4278 Lafayette Street

Marianna, FL 32446

850-482-2332

Jeremy Ryan Hatcher

Jeremy Ryan Hatcher, 37, of Malone, went home to be with our Lord, September 12, 2020.

Jeremy was born of July 31, 1983 to Hilton and Rebecca Hatcher. Jeremy worked in the lawncare industry and just one of his many skills included that of an accomplished welder. His hobbies include woodworking, fishing, hunting, and working the family farm. He never met a stranger and loved his family and friends more than life itself.

Jeremy was preceded in death by his grandparents Harmen and Joyce Arnold of Malone, and Roy and Edna Hatcher of Grand Ridge.

Survivors include fiancé Destiny Manderson and her son Alex. His father and mother, Hilton and Rebecca Hatcher of Malone; one sister, April Hatcher Pate married to Joseph Pate of Malone; two brothers, Kevin Hatcher married to Nicole Hatcher of Grand Ridge, and Jonathan Hatcher married to Crystal Hatcher of Malone. Four nephews, Cody Hatcher of Malone, Ethan and Ian Hatcher of Grand Ridge, and Ashton Hatcher of North Carolina. Four nieces, Amber Pate Gilfillan married to Zac Gilfillan of Dothan, Ashley and Addison Pate of Malone, and Gracie Hatcher of North Carolina.

Funeral services will be at 10 am, Thursday, September 17, 2020 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel with Rev. John Lawrence officiating. Burial will follow in Bascom Baptist Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, September 16, 2020 from 5-7 pm at James & Sikes Maddox Chapel.

www.jamesandsikesfuneralhomes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Jackson County Floridan on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
James & Sikes Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
SEP
17
Funeral service
10:00 AM
James & Sikes Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
SEP
17
Burial
Bascom Baptist Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
James & Sikes Funeral Homes
4278 Lafayette Street
Marianna, FL 32446
(850) 482-2332
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by James & Sikes Funeral Homes Maddox Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 15, 2020
Jeremy, I sure will miss ur infectious laugh...
Denecier Earnest
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved