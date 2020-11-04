Adam L. CaldwellDelphi - Adam L. Caldwell, 39, of Delphi passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 1, 2020 at his home. He was born on Jan. 5, 1981 in Lafayette to Jerry L. and Donna (Bradford) Caldwell. He attended Delphi Community High School.He married Tabitha Breece on Nov. 24, 2015 and she survives.Adam enjoyed fishing, hunting, auto repair and going to tractor pulls.He is also survived by his mother, Donna Caldwell, son, Andrew Caldwell of Flora; sisters: Alysia Caldwell of Indy, Ashlie Glenn (Mike) of Delphi; brothers: Ashton Caldwell (Kylie) of Flora, Alex Caldwell (Morgan) of Alabama, Austin Caldwell of Brookston, and Anthony Casey of Tennessee; maternal grandparents, Nathan & Rose Bradford of Camden.He was preceded in death by his father and paternal grandparents, Kenny & Jane Caldwell.Visitation will be on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 from Noon until the 2:00 p.m. funeral service at Davidson Funeral Home, Delphi. Pastor Brent Oliver officiating. Burial will follow in Camden Cemetery.Memorial contributions in Adam's memory may be made to the donor's favorite charity.