Addison Ehrlinger
West Lafayette - Addison Clarence Johnston Burns Ehrlinger, 95, of West Lafayette, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020 at West Minster Village.

She was born November 1, 1925, in Belfast, North Ireland to the late John and Marcella (Moat) Burns. She graduated from Hyde Park High School in Chicago. In June 1956, she married Howard Ehrlinger. Howard preceded her in death on December 24, 2000. Addison worked as a Insurance Adjustor for Commercial Union Insurance and attended St. Andrew's United Methodist Church in West Lafayette.

Addison loved to travel and go on cruises. She made many "cruise buddies" and life long friends on cruises all over the world, including Hawaii and South America. She also enjoyed crocheting and volunteering at Westminster Village. Her volunteer work at Westminster earned her the Hospitality of the Year Award.

Surviving are her nephew, John G. Adams of West Lafayette; niece, Margaret Montague of Fullerton, CA; nephew, William Lafayette of New Albany; and several great nieces and nephews.

Along with her husband and her parents, Addison was preceded in death by her sisters, Marjorie Lafayette and Joan Adams.

Visitation will be from 11:00 am until time of service at 11:30 am, Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Soller-Baker West Lafayette Chapel, 1184 Sagamore Parkway West, West Lafayette with Rev. Chris Danielson officiating.

The family requests flowers not be sent and that memorial contributions in Addison's name be given to St. Andrew's United Methodist Church 4703 N. 50 West, West Lafayette, IN 47906 or Westminster Village Foundation, 2741 N. Salisbury St., West Lafayette, IN 47906, or to Joyful Journey, 600 Lindberg Rd, West Lafayette, IN 47906.

You may leave condolences, share memories, and sign the guest book at www. soller-baker.com.





Published in Journal & Courier from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2020.
