Adrian A. Smith
- - Adrian A. Smith, 47, passed away March 5, 2019. He was a Technical Account Support Specialist for RICOH USA. He was a Veteran of the US Marine Corp and a Soccer Coach for the Danville DOYSL Soccer League. He is survived by his wife, Erin Wornhoff; sons, Riley (Mariana) and Graham Smith; Parent-in-laws, Bill and Laurie Wornhoff; brother-in-law, Eric Wornhoff and sister-in-law, Brandee Wornhoff. A Celebration of Life will be 4pm Sunday March 10, 2019 at Conkle Funeral Home Avon with visitation 1pm-4pm before the Service. Contributions may be made to the Danville DOYSL Soccer League. Online condolences may be shared at www.conklefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Mar. 7, 2019