Services
Conkle Funeral Home (Avon) - Avon
76 North Avon Avenue
Avon, IN 46123
(317) 272-4600
Adrian Smith
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
CONKLE FUNERAL HOME
AVON,, IN
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
4:00 PM
CONKLE FUNERAL HOME
AVON, IN
- - Adrian A. Smith, 47, passed away March 5, 2019. He was a Technical Account Support Specialist for RICOH USA. He was a Veteran of the US Marine Corp and a Soccer Coach for the Danville DOYSL Soccer League. He is survived by his wife, Erin Wornhoff; sons, Riley (Mariana) and Graham Smith; Parent-in-laws, Bill and Laurie Wornhoff; brother-in-law, Eric Wornhoff and sister-in-law, Brandee Wornhoff. A Celebration of Life will be 4pm Sunday March 10, 2019 at Conkle Funeral Home Avon with visitation 1pm-4pm before the Service. Contributions may be made to the Danville DOYSL Soccer League. Online condolences may be shared at www.conklefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Mar. 7, 2019
