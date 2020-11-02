Adrian Paul Miller
Winamac - Adrian Paul Miller, 95, lifelong businessman from Winamac, IN passed away at 7:10 AM Sunday, November 1, 2020 at his home in Pulaski, IN surrounded by family. He was born at the family home in Winamac on November 16, 1924 to the late Frank Anthony and Cecelia Christine [Gilsinger] Miller. In 1942, Adrian graduated from Winamac High School. Adrian served as a paratrooper in the US Army during WWII with the 101st Airborne. He served in the Battle of the Bulge and was awarded the Bronze Star Medal. He was honorably discharged in 1944. Adrian was a member of the Winamac VFW Post #1728 and Winamac American Legion Post #71. He was proud to receive a Quilt of Valor several years ago.
On November 19, 1955, Adrian married Mary Joan Greger at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Indianapolis, IN. She passed away October 5, 1995.
On February 24, 1977, Adrian married Anna Belle [Morris] Jackson at her home in Winamac. She passed away November 30, 2005.
Adrian was a co-owner of Miller's Department Store in downtown Winamac. He was a former member and past president of the Winamac Chamber of Commerce and was also a former member of the Winamac Kiwanis and Winamac Rotary. Adrian was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Pulaski, IN as well as the Winamac Knights of Columbus.
Adrian loved the game of baseball. In his youth, he was drafted by the St. Louis Browns (later known as the Baltimore Orioles). Throughout his life, he enjoyed coaching little league, supporting local teams, and teaching his children about the game. He was an avid bowler and cherished fishing trips to Minnesota.
Adrian was a caring man who loved his family very much. He especially loved when his family got together for events and holidays. Adrian will be sadly missed by so many.
Adrian is survived by: David Alexander (Carol) Miller, Brookston, IN Son
Mary Elizabeth (Tom) Schmicker, Winamac, IN Daughter Rose Ann Bulington, Pulaski, IN Daughter Thomas Augustine Miller, Pulaski, IN Son James Anthony (Christine) Miller, Lebanon, IN Son. 21 Grandchildren: Beth, Stephanie, Paul, Tommy, Josh, Nathan, Dustin, Jake, Alysha, Jeremy, Becky, Jesse, Michelle, Tom, Jessica, Michael, Frankie, Jarred, Chea, Farren, and Creigh. 15 Great Grandchildren: Thomas, Breanna, Clayton, Dominic, Zoey, Jordyn, Cassandra, Stephanie, Jakob, Rhett, Penelope, Elika, Kameron, Jonas, and Lincoln
He is also survived by Anna Belle's Children: Kathy and Mike and their families
Preceded in death by:
Frank Anthony and Cecelia Christine [Gilsinger] Miller, Parents Mary Joan Greger, First Wife Anna Belle [Morris] Jackson, Second Wife Helen Miller, Sister Velma Miller, Sister Ralph Miller, Brother Irene VanSenus, Sister Lelia Alexander, Sister
Harry E. Miller, Brother Alice Sue James, Sister
Visitation will be from 2-8 PM EST Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Frain Mortuary in Winamac, IN. The Rosary will be recited at 8 PM EST Thursday at the funeral home followed by a time of sharing memories.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 AM EST Friday, November 6, 2020 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Pulaski, IN with Rev. Andrew DeKeyser officiating.
Burial will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery South in Pulaski, IN. Military Graveside Services will be conducted by the American Legion and VFW.
Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Joseph's Catholic Church or Memorial Swinging Bridge Project or Warrior Youth Baseball.
.
