Agnes R. Pocklington
Lafayette - Agnes Ruth (Robinson) Pocklington, age 78, passed away September 30, 2020, at Ben Hur Home in Crawfordsville, IN.
She was born November 30, 1941, in Greene County, IL, daughter of the late Kenneth Bowman Robinson and Helen I. (Cooley) Robinson.
Agnes was preceded in death by her husband, Truman J. Pocklington of Shipman, IL, her mother, and father.
Agnes was a member of Stidham United Methodist Church in Lafayette, IN where she was active in Bible Studies and the Prayer Circle. She will be missed by her dear friends at Friendship House in West Lafayette, IN, where she loved being a part of a knitting group, Bible study groups, Book studies, and visiting with friends to play cards.
Agnes is survived by her three children: Emma (Tim) Ewing of Bonduel, WI; Betty (Rev. Darin) Hendrey of Lafayette, IN; and Kenneth (Aura) Pocklington of Des Plaines, IL. She is also survived by her 7 grandchildren: PFC Colin and Jessica Ewing; David, Michael, and Anna Hendrey; Truman and John Pocklington. Also surviving are her brother Fred (Betty) Robinson of O'Fallon, IL, her sister Virginia (Edward) Reid of Decatur, IL, her cousins (Lawrence, Dennis, Greg, and Debbie Ann), niece, nephews, and many friends who will sadly miss her.
A private graveside service will be held Saturday, October 17th at Shipman Cemetery, Shipman, IL.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to:
Stidham United Methodist Church, 5300 S 175 W, Lafayette, IN 47909
Shipman United Methodist Church, 278 Keating Street, Shipman, IL 62685
Franciscan Hospice, 1501 Hartford Street Suite G525, Lafayette, IN 47904 Attn: Elizabeth
You may sign the guest book and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com
.