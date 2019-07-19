|
Aileen Pullen Young
Frankfort - Aileen (Williams) Pullen Young, 89, of Frankfort, passed away on July 13, 2019. She was born April 18, 1930 in New Ross, Ind. She married Richard (Dick) William Pullen and he preceded her in death on November 7, 1968. She then married Billy J. Young and he preceded her in death on January 4, 1994. Please visit goodwinfuneralhome.com, for the full obituary or to share a personal message with the family. A funeral service celebrating Aileen's life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Goodwin Funeral Home, 200 S. Main St., Frankfort. Burial will follow in New Ross Cemetery. A visitation will take place on Tuesday, July 23rd from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in the Journal & Courier on July 19, 2019