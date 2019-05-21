|
|
Al Wray
Crawfordsville - April 12, 1941-May 19, 2019
Allen "Al" Wray, formerly of Darlington, passed away Sunday morning at Bickford Memory Care of Crawfordsville. He was 78.
Al worked at R.R. Donnelley as a supervisor, retiring from there and later assisted at Rocky Ridge in the pro shop and with the grounds crew. He was a member of the Darlington Congregational Christian Church, New Richmond Masonic Lodge, Darlington American Legion and Crawfordsville Elks, where he was Past Exalted Ruler. He was an avid bowler and fisherman, a huge Cubs fan as well as a fan of sports in general. Al loved his family time with his kids and grandchildren above all else.
Born April 12, 1941 in Crawfordsville, he was the son of Paul Leroy Wray and Helen Louise Wray. He graduated from Darlington High School in 1959. He married Margaret Lee Cox, his high school sweetheart, on Jan. 1, 1960 and she passed away Dec. 18, 2009.
Surviving family includes: daughters, Lisabeth (Mark) Pryor of Indianapolis, Meredith (Scot) West of Darlington; son, Gregory (Bonnie) Wray of Ladoga; daughter, Sheridan Dillon of Lafayette; two sisters, Sally (Frank) Bergsma of Lafayette, Lois (Ross) Risner of Crawfordsville; grandchildren, Samantha, Kathryn, Alyssa, Jon, Crystal, Nick, Tyler; great-grandchildren, Max, Jake, Josh, Cody, Hannah, Aidan, Emerson and Myles.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, James Larry Wray and grandson, Isaiah West.
His family would like to thank the staff and nurses for the loving care provided for Al by Bickford Memory Care and Heartland Hospice. A special thank you to long time friend, Norris Stephens, for her care and comfort.
A memorial visitation will be held Wed. May 22 at the Congregational Christian Church in Darlington from 3 to 7 PM with a service at 7 PM, led by Pastor Seth Stultz.
Memorial donations may be made to the Darlington Library, P.O. Box 248, Darlington, IN 47940. Online condolences may be made at www.BurkhartFH.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on May 21, 2019