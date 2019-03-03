|
Alan Dale Martin Kolb
Delphi - Alan Dale Martin Kolb died peacefully at his home in Delphi, IN on Feb 27, 2019. He was lovingly cared by his wife Diana Kolb, daughter Kym Kolb, and step-daughter Sophia Grow. He was surrounded by loved ones as he passed.
Dale was born February 24, 1945 in Lafayette, Indiana to Rose Graff Kolb. He was a graduate of Jefferson High School, class of 1964. He joined the United States Marine Corp in 1964 and was Honorably Discharged in 1968.
After his service, he entered the IBEW Apprenticeship Program and graduated as a Journeyman Electrician. He was a member of the International Brotherhood Of Electrical Workers (IBEW), Local 668, and United Auto Workers (UAW), Local 665. Dale worked at the Chrysler Corporation, Kokomo, and retired in 2008.
Dale is survived by his wife Diana Kolb of Delphi, IN whom he married in 2008, as well as his three daughters, Kimberly Lynn Kolb (Mother: Toni Glenn) of Seattle, WA, Jennifer Ellen Dill of Pegram, TN, Heather Beth Dennis (Mother: Jane Dunderman) and husband, Ed,(Kingston Springs, TN), and son Jerry Grow and wife, Sophia (Mitchell, IN). Dale has six grandchildren: Scott Beatty (28), Ethan Kolb (16), Robert Anderson (17), Nathan Anderson (15), Mathias Dennis (14), and Xiola Lewis (11).
Dale impacted the lives of many young softball players as a beloved coach. He loved the game of softball and traveled far to watch his girls play. Dale will be greatly remembered and missed by many.
A Summer Service is being planned and will be announced at a later date. Flowers, wishes, cards can be sent to his Delphi address.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Mar. 3, 2019