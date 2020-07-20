Alan Eugene Smith
Lafayette - Alan Eugene Smith, 60, of Lafayette, passed away on July 19, 2020.
He was born on February 7, 1960 in Logansport, Indiana to the late Robert LeRoy and Margaret Ann (Bryan) Smith.
Alan enjoyed playing video games, reading, watching movies, and hanging out with friends.
Surviving are his sister, Patti (Corky) Miller of Indianapolis and his brother, Michael (Pam) Smith of Chattanooga, TN.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Connie Smith.
A Graveside Service will be held at a later date at Rockfield Cemetery in Rockfield, Indiana.
Memorial Donations may be made to Lafayette Transitional Housing or you can plant a tree in loving memory of Alan.
You may leave condolences and memories of Alan or plant a tree in his memory online at www.fisherfuneralchapel.com