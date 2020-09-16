1/1
Alan "Dale" McIlrath
1954 - 2020
Alan "Dale" McIlrath

Flora - Alan "Dale" McIlrath, 65, of Flora, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Monday, September 14, 2020 at Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. Dale was born on December 21, 1954 in Logansport to Earl "Bud" and Janet Catron McIlrath. On September 22, 1973 Dale married the love of his life, Renee Brookshire, at the Flora United Methodist Church, she survives. After Dale and Renee where married, Dale worked for his father. He began cleaning chicken houses, and as time went on, he began raising hogs and selling feed. He raised hogs for 35 years. Dale also sold Purina Feeds for 20 years and breeding stock for GIS. He was a representative for Pioneer Seeds for 35 years. Dale and his son Colby formed McIlrath Enterprises and worked side by side for years. He was a member of the Bringhurst United Methodist Church and at one time the Flora United Methodist Church and the Carroll County Pork Producers. He was an avid golfer; Dale's true love was his grandchildren and family. Dale is survived by his wife of 46 years, Renee McIlrath. Two sons: Colby (Kari) McIlrath of Flora and Vynce McIlrath of Flora. Daughter: Sandra (Brannon) Heath of Flora. Mother: Janet McIlrath of Flora. Two sisters: Jill (Tom) Kressley of Flora and Penny (Mike) Titus of Flora. Brother: Jeff (Lisa) McIlrath of Flora. Three grandchildren: Cade and Macy McIlrath and Christopher Blake. Sister in-law: Diana McIlrath of Delphi. He is preceded by his father and a brother Randy.

The Family of Dale McIlrath invite friends to visit Friday, September 18, 2020 from 2 PM to 8 PM at the Bringhurst United Methodist Church. A celebration of Dale's life will start at 10:30 AM on Saturday, September 19th at the church. Brad Burton will officiate. Family ask that donations be given to the Carroll County Agriculture Association for a scholarship in memory of Dale McIlrath, P.O. Box 62, Flora, IN 46929 instead of flowers. For online condolences visit www.wheelerfamilyfuneralhome.com or Wheeler Family Funeral Home Facebook Page.




Published in Journal & Courier from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
