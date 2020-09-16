1/1
Alani Rose Haynes
2020 - 2020
Alani Rose Haynes

Lafayette - Alani Rose Haynes, 7 weeks, of Lafayette, passed away on September 7, 2020 in Riley Hospital.

She was born on July 19, 2020 in Lafayette, Indiana to William Haynes and Courtney Adolph.

Alani was strong, fought hard, and she taught everyone what true strength was. She loved hearing her parents voices and having her hair played with.

Surviving are her parents, William Haynes and Courtney Adolph of Lafayette; her brother, Kai'Ree; her grandparents, Raquel (fiancé Carl Pritchett) Holdgrafer, Steve Adolph, Jen Adolph, Angelica Blakely, and John Bender; great grandparents, Rex and Jean Rose, Keiko Adolph, and Debra Blakley; and aunts and uncles, Chelsea Adolph, Logan Flanigan, Dameion Johnson, Kyla Williams, and Jaiden Holiday.

She was preceded in death by her great grandfathers, Elmer Adolph and Brigdon Blakley.

A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Fisher Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 2-3 p.m.

Memorial donations may be made to Charge Syndrome Foundation in loving memory of Alani.

You may leave condolences and memories of Alani online at www.fisherfuneralchapel.com






Published in Journal & Courier from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Fisher Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services
SEP
20
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Fisher Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Fisher Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services
914 Columbia Street
Lafayette, IN 47901
765-742-1117
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
