Services
Visitation
Sunday, May 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, May 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Lafayette - Albert J. Hainje "Al", 88, passed away at noon on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Franciscan Health Lafayette East surrounded by his loving family. He was born on February 19, 1931 to Gertrude (Plantenga) and George Hainje in Lafayette, IN. Albert grew up on the old Pear Orchard curve on the single lane US 52 West. He graduated from Klondike High School in 1949. On January 14, 1950 he married his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, Lois Morehouse.

Surviving with his wife, are their four children: Linda Hainje-Braman; George (Brenda); Bruce (Lynne); and Jim (Janis) all of Lafayette. Al and Lois have enjoyed their 9 grandchildren: Allyson (Steve) Schabel of Seattle, WA; Eric (Lizzie) Braman of Peru, IN; Rodney (Rachel) of Battle Ground, IN; and Jonathan, Brian (Cori), Bradley (Monica), Joshua (Carol) all of Lafayette, IN. Al and Lois have 20 great-grandchildren, who also bring them enormous joy. Additional survivors include Al's dear sister-in-law, Carol J. Gear, and several nieces and nephews. Preceding Al in death were his parents and two sisters, Margaret (Ora) Fultz and Katherine (Bob) Bylsma.

Al was a lifelong member of Lafayette Christian Reformed Church and served several terms on the Lafayette Christian School Board. He was also a charter member of the local Gold Wing Road Riders Association, Wildcat Snowmobile Club, ALCOA 25-year Club, and Wabash Valley Wanderers Camping Club. He enjoyed water skiing, white water rafting, snowmobiling (especially in the U.P. of Michigan), touring the entire United States with his wife on their Gold Wing motorcycle, camping, woodworking, and working in their yard.

He was employed at National Homes for 15 years and 29 years at ALCOA in the Tube Mill Department. After retiring, Al and Lois spent 17 years living in their winter home in Mesa, AZ. They sold their Arizona winter home in 2012 in order to live year-round in Indiana to be close to their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. One of Al's favorite mottos was "Life is short- Eat dessert first!"

Visitation for Al will be held Sunday, May 12, 2019 from 5pm - 8pm at Hippensteel Funeral Home, 822 N 9th St, Lafayette, IN. Funeral service will be 1pm Monday, May 13, 2019 at the funeral home with Pastors Ashley and Mark Bonnes officiating.

Al and his family request that, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Lafayette Christian Reformed Church, 1200 Tippecanoe St, Lafayette, IN 47904 or Lafayette Christian School, 525 N 26th St, Lafayette, IN 47904. Envelopes will also be available at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from May 10 to May 11, 2019
