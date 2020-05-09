|
Albert L. "Butch" Clawson
Indianapolis - Albert L. "Butch" Clawson, 74 of Indianapolis, formerly of West Lafayette passed away at 2:45 am Monday May 4,2020 at Forest Creek Village in Indianapolis. He was born May 31,1945 in Lafayette to the late Paul and Vesta Rhodes Clawson. He worked as a truck driver over the years for Furrows, Lees, Von Tobel and 84 Lumber. Albert enjoyed bowling and playing poker.
Albert is survived by his brothers Charlie Clawson of Lafayette, Robert (Cathy) Clawson of Star City, Floyd (Terri) Clawson of Otterbein, and sisters Barbara Whitaker of TN, and Betty Jean Spears of Lafayette, several nieces and nephews. Also surviving his step- daughter Debra Purdue and his best friend Tom Case. He was preceded in death by brothers Richard and Paul and sisters Mary, Kathern and Nellie.
Funeral services will be at 1pm Tuesday May 12,2020 in the Main Chapel at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens. Burial will follow the services.
TMG Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the Journal & Courier from May 9 to May 10, 2020