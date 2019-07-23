|
|
Albert Martin Auffart
Cutler - Albert Martin Auffart, 70, of Cutler, died unexpectedly Friday, July 19, 2019 near Delphi. Al was born to the late Norbert and Delores Uebelhor Auffart on October 29, 1948 in Ireland, Indiana. Al was raised in the Ireland area and was a graduate of Ireland High School in 1966. He also graduated from Purdue University in 1970. In 1970, Albert married the love of his life, Martha Carroll Ault, and she survives. During Al's years of work, he and his family lived in Illinois, Alabama, Pennsylvania and moved to the Cutler area in 2006. Al worked as an executive in the transportation industry, retiring in 2005 from Great Lakes Transportation as Assistant Vice President of Finance and Treasurer. Al was very involved in his community wherever they lived. Here are a few organizations where he volunteered before moving to the Cutler area: president of a Jaycee Chapter, president and chairman of the Will County Historical Society, president of the Illinois Canal Society, president of Elizabeth Hanna Guild, as well as a member of Westmoreland County Historical Society. While living in Carroll County, Al was involved as vice president of Carroll County Wabash and Erie Canal, president of The Friends of Carroll County Parks, member of Wildcat Creek Foundation, and president and founder of Adams Mill, Inc. He was involved with the Carroll County Area Planning Commission, treasurer of Heartland Heritage, founding member of Promoting Wildcat Valley non-profit, Carroll County Historical Society, National Trust for Historic Preservation, Canal Society of Indiana, Mid-West Tool Collectors Association and the Indiana Landmarks. He was involved in much more in our community. Al is survived by his wife of 49 years, Martha. Two daughters: Theresia Auffart of Rossville and Megan Auffart of Cutler. Three sisters: Margie Staten, Marilyn Kunkler and Susie Brown, all of Indiana. Brother-in-law: Dan Reckelhoff. He is preceded by his parents and his siste,r Joan Reckelhoff.
Albert's family invite friends to visit Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 4 pm to 8 pm at Wheeler Family Funeral Home-Baker Chapel, 204 South Center Street, Flora, IN 46929. A Celebration of his life will be held at a later date. The family requests no flowers and any donation be given to Adams Mill or Wabash Erie Canal. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. For online condolences, visit www.wheelerfamilyfuneralhome.com or Wheeler Family Funeral Home Facebook page.
Published in the Journal & Courier on July 23, 2019