Albert Rhode, Jr.
Lafayette - Albert L. "Al" Rhode, Jr., age 69, passed away in his home on Monday, September 30, 2019. He was born in Lafayette, Indiana to the late Albert and Joan Rhode, Sr.
Albert was retired from Rostone and Ice Cream Specialities.
He enjoyed playing pool, poker and riding his Harley. Albert also enjoyed fishing, camping, golfing, cooking, wood turning and watching auto racing.
He is survived by his fiancée and best friend, Janece Remaly, a brother Brian (Mindy) Rhode and a sister, Ruth Patterson.
Albert had 6 children: Vivian (Corey) Baldwin; Jerry (Breanne) Remaly; Betty (Phillip) Kramer; Greg Rhode; Tonya Rhode and Albert Rhode III.
He had 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Also, 4 nieces and nephews and 5 great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sherry (Tudder) Rhode, and siblings, Jerry Clark, Mary Ann Hitch, Carol Lee Rhode and Jim Patterson.
Visitation will be Friday, October 4, 2019 from 9:00-10:00 am at Simplicity Funeral Care, Lafayette, Indiana. Service will follow at 10:00 am. Interment will be at Rest Haven Memorial Park in Lafayette. Share memories and condolences at www.simplicity-funeralcare.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Oct. 3, 2019