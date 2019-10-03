Services
Simplicity Funeral Care
1608 Schuyler Avenue
Lafayette, IN 47904
765-742-6840
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Simplicity Funeral Care
1608 Schuyler Avenue
Lafayette, IN
View Map
Service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Simplicity Funeral Care
1608 Schuyler Avenue
Lafayette, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Albert Rhode
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert Rhode Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Albert Rhode Jr. Obituary
Albert Rhode, Jr.

Lafayette - Albert L. "Al" Rhode, Jr., age 69, passed away in his home on Monday, September 30, 2019. He was born in Lafayette, Indiana to the late Albert and Joan Rhode, Sr.

Albert was retired from Rostone and Ice Cream Specialities.

He enjoyed playing pool, poker and riding his Harley. Albert also enjoyed fishing, camping, golfing, cooking, wood turning and watching auto racing.

He is survived by his fiancée and best friend, Janece Remaly, a brother Brian (Mindy) Rhode and a sister, Ruth Patterson.

Albert had 6 children: Vivian (Corey) Baldwin; Jerry (Breanne) Remaly; Betty (Phillip) Kramer; Greg Rhode; Tonya Rhode and Albert Rhode III.

He had 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Also, 4 nieces and nephews and 5 great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Sherry (Tudder) Rhode, and siblings, Jerry Clark, Mary Ann Hitch, Carol Lee Rhode and Jim Patterson.

Visitation will be Friday, October 4, 2019 from 9:00-10:00 am at Simplicity Funeral Care, Lafayette, Indiana. Service will follow at 10:00 am. Interment will be at Rest Haven Memorial Park in Lafayette. Share memories and condolences at www.simplicity-funeralcare.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Albert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Simplicity Funeral Care
Download Now