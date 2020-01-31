|
Alberta Hines
Lafayette - Alberta H. Hines, 93, of Lafayette passed away Friday, January 31, 2020 at Franciscan Alliance East Hospital.
She was born February 6, 1926 in Lafayette, IN, to the late John and Maria (Kochert) Huffman.
On July 5, 1947 she married Warren Scott Hines in Lafayette. He preceded her in death on April 11, 1993.
Alberta worked in Retail Sales for Sears for 22 years. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Sears retiree club and Tippecanoe County Chapter #4372 of AARP. She was also a past member and officer of the Linnwood and Sunnyside Parent Teacher Organization. Alberta loved to play cards especially, euchre and enjoyed jigsaw puzzles and crosswords.
She is survived by her two sons: Richard (Jean) Hines of Brookston and James (Kathy) Hines of Noblesville; four grandchildren: Heidi (Jim) Fisher of Frankfort, Sam (Jami) Hines of Rossville, Kristin (Gopal) Arabally of Castle Rock, CO and Kami (Patrick) Propst of Noblesville; and eight great-grandchildren.
Along with her husband Warren, she is preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be held from 10am - 11am Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 11am with Pastor Dan Eggold officiating. Burial to follow at Spring Vale Cemetery. In lieu of usual remembrances, contributions may be directed to the or Franciscan Palliative Care. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020