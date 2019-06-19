|
|
Alberta L. Emery
Lafayette - Alberta L. Emery, 94, of Lafayette, passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Franciscan Health Lafayette East. She was born July 15, 1924, in Lafayette to the late Clarence and Lillian Miller Williams.
On July 18, 1942, she married Lester D. Emery in Covington and he preceded her in death on April 4, 1980. Alberta had worked in the laundry department at St Elizabeth Hospital for 9 years. She enjoyed gardening and flowers.
Surviving is her daughter Kimberly Emery of Lafayette, 1 grandson and 1 great grandson. Also surviving are her sisters Patricia Anthrop of Lafayette, Etta Noriega of Indianapolis and Mildred Shoaf of Lafayette. Alberta was preceded in death by daughters Sharon Haley, Carol Clark, granddaughter Heidi Blafer, sister Mary Anthrop and a brother Joseph Morgan.
Private interment will be at Rest Haven Memorial Park, Lafayette, Indiana. You may sign the guest book, leave memories and photos at www.soller-baker.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on June 19, 2019