|
|
Aletha "Ann" Williams
Lafayette - Aletha "Ann" R. Williams, 84, of Lafayette, IN, passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019 at her daughters' home.
She was born January 10, 1935 in Lafayette, to the late William and Clara (Williams) Aldridge. She was a 1953 graduate of Lafayette Jefferson High School.
On November 3, 1953 she married Robert E. Williams in Lafayette. He preceded her in death in 1985.
Ann enjoyed crocheting and needlework.
She is survived by her daughters: Rosetta Henderson of Columbus, Karen Allen of Lafayette, Pamela (Mike) Brown of Brookston and Yonda (Darrell) Stuck of Lafayette; brothers Bobbie Aldridge, Wally Aldridge and step-brother Larry Baker. She is also survived by 16 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, step-mother Marietta, one son, one grandson, one sister Becky, brother Bobbie and step-brother Larry.
Funeral services will be held 2pm Monday, November 4, 2019 at Hippensteel Funeral Home with Chaplain Tom Covington officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Burial to follow at Dayton Cemetery. In lieu of usual remembrances, contributions may be directed to the American Cancer Association or the American Diabetes Association. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019