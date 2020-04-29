Services
LEE FUNERAL HOME
11840 Highway 90
Little River, SC 29566
(843) 390-2525
Alex James "Jim" Elijah


1943 - 2020
Little River, SC - Alex James "Jim" Elijah, age 76, died April 26, 2020, at his home in Little River, South Carolina.

Born on August, 28, 1943, in Rensselaer, Indiana, he was the son of the late Victor and Lois Downs Elijah of Newton County.

Jim farmed for almost 50 years in the Morocco, Indiana area and served as a county official for over 25 years. He was active in several projects benefitting Newton County residents during his time in office including the Mt. Ayr Community Center, the Newton County Ambulance Service, and Fair Oaks Farms. He was a member of First United Methodist Church of Morocco.

Jim is survived by his wife, Karen Hicks Elijah; son Jim Jr.; daughters Jodi Powell and Kelcey Elijah and three grandchildren. He was predeceased by his son, Kevin Elijah, and two brothers, David Elijah and William Elijah.

As was his wish, no visitation or services will be held. A guestbook is available at www.leefhandcrematory.com.

Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020
