Alex Mathew Carty
West Lafayette - Alex Mathew Carty, 25, of West Lafayette, born March 24th, 1993, passed away on February 2nd, 2019 at his residence.
He had deep love for his family and cherished the time he spent with his brothers. He enjoyed the outdoors where he worked with his hands landscaping and gardening. He was especially proud of his carpentry skills. He enjoyed fishing, canoeing, bird watching, cooking, artwork, and his faithful companion, "Heidi-dog". He was a believer and had a strong faith. Alex struggled with alcohol addiction and recently made wonderful connections at Bridges of Hope in Anderson, IN. He had made great strides building his future. He was light hearted, thoughtful, caring, appreciative, creative, and had a good sense of humor. He will be missed dearly.
He is survived by his parents, Michael & Tammy Carty and David & Janelle (Jennings) McCauley; his siblings, Zachary & Mitchell Carty and Ben & Bailey Weber; his grandparents, Doris Wallmann, Ann (Jim, deceased) Carty, and Glenn & Kay Jennings; his aunt, Beth (Carty) Brewer; his uncles, Bud Brewer and Tony (Beckie Sargent) Jennings; and his cousin, Javan Christenberry.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 7, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Fisher Funeral Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, February 8, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Lawrence Catholic Church with Father Underwood officiating. Burial will follow in St. Boniface Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Almost Home Humane Society or to Bridges of Hope in Anderson, IN. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. You may leave condolences and memories of Alex online at www.fisherfuneralchapel.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Feb. 6, 2019