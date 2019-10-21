|
Alfred "Jack" Cunningham
Lafayette - Alfred "Jack" Cunningham, 93, of Lafayette, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019 at St. Elizabeth East Hospital of Lafayette.
He was born July 22, 1926 in Tippecanoe County to the late Alfred J. Cunningham Sr. and Versie (Giles) Cunningham. He was a graduate of Buck Creek High School.
His marriage was to Kathryn McVey on August 8, 1978; she survives.
Jack worked for Duncan Electric and later Landis Gyr as a Materials Manager and also held other head positions. Jack retired in 1988 after 44 years.
Surviving along with his wife are his children, Bradley and Cheryl; 3 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. Siblings, Bob, Helen, Marge, and Harriet; step-children, Douglas McVey and also several step-grandchildren.
Preceding him in death along with his parents are siblings, Dale, Gene, Phyllis and Cecil; step-daughter, Patricia Walker.
At this time, no services are planned.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019