|
|
Alfred John Cunningham, Jr
Lafayette - Alfred John Cunningham, Jr, 93, of Lafayette passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019 at St. Elizabeth East Hospital in Lafayette.
He was born July 22, 1926 in Lafayette to the late Alfred J and Versa (Giles) Cunningham, Sr. His friends and family always called him "Jack".
Jack worked for Duncan Electric/Landis & Gyr for 44 years retiring in 1988.
On August 8. 1978 he married Kathryn McVey, she survives.
Jack was a member of the Masonic Lodge and The Conservation Club, loved to play Euchre at Americus on Saturday mornings, go golfing and fishing whenever he could. For a time Jack and Kate resided in Vero Beach, FL before returning to Lafayette.
Jack was always wiling to help others.
Surviving along with his wife are his children; Brad Cunningham and Cheryl Chapple both of Lafayette, Grandchildren: Robin Chapple, Lafayette, Tracey (Josh) Hall, West Lafayette, Robert Matthew Chapple (companion Shayla Kennedy), Stockwell and 6 great-grandsons, a step-son Douglas McVey and several step grandchildren. Siblings Bob (Joyce) Cunningham, Helen Foster, both of Lafayette; Harriet Anderson, Round Lake Beach, IL; Marge (Bill) Schmuki, Centennial CO, Brother-in-law James Hallar, Monticello, sister-in-law Barbara Cunningham, Vero Beach FL, brother-in-law Jim (JoAnn) Watson, Lafayette; along with several nieces and nephews.
At this time there are no services planned.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2019