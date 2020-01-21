Services
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
822 North Ninth Street
Lafayette, IN 47904
(765) 742-7302
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
822 North Ninth Street
Lafayette, IN 47904
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
2:00 PM
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
822 North Ninth Street
Lafayette, IN 47904
View Map
Alfred Shoemaker


1936 - 2020
Alfred Shoemaker Obituary
Alfred Shoemaker

Lafayette - Alfred L. Shoemaker, 83, a life-long resident of Lafayette passed away Monday, January 20, 2020 at Franciscan Health East Hospital.

He was born May 9, 1936 in Lafayette, to the late Harry and Dorothy (Cook) Shoemaker. Alfred proudly served his country in the Marine Corps during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged in 1957. He worked as a Machine Operator for Fairfield Manufacturing for 34 years before retiring in October of 1996.

On October 31, 1959 he married Mary Caster in Lafayette. She preceded him in death on October 20, 2005.

Alfred was a member of the American Legion and Wea Ridge Baptist Church. He was a coin collector who enjoyed playing bingo and slot machines. Alfred was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and enjoyed bowling. He was also a fan of Lafayette Jefferson and Purdue basketball.

He is survived by his children: Sherry Gunckle of Lafayette, Johnny Shoemaker of Delphi, and Susan Shoemaker of Florida; siblings: Wanda Atkins of Lafayette and Carol (Richard) Koons of Dayton. He is also survived by seven grandchildren: Ryan Wilkinson of Lafayette, Brooke Shoemaker of Demotte, Brittany (K.C.) Boyer of Wheatfield, Erika Shoemaker of Medaryville, Taylor Clem of Lafayette, Morgan Patterson of Lafayette and AJ Patterson of Florida and seven great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 1pm - 2pm Monday January 27, 2020 at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 2pm with Reverend Dan Sager officiating. Entombment to follow at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens. Memorial contributions may be directed to the . Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
