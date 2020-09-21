1/1
Alfred "Owl" Stroud Jr.
Alfred "Owl" Stroud Jr.

Lafayette - Alfred Stroud JR., 96, of Lafayette died peacefully on September 17, 2020 in Lafayette.

Al or "Owl" as he was known, was born December 9, 1923 in Indian Springs to the late Alfred and Nettie Evelyn (Swink) Stroud SR. He was a high school graduate. On March 29, 1943, he married his love, Vivian Louise Waggoner in Shoals and they celebrated 73 years of marriage prior to her death on September 19, 2016. Al worked at Crane Naval Base as a Torpedo Technician until moving to Lafayette and beginning his new career as a Chemical Operator at Eli Lilly where he worked until his retirement in 1981.

Al enjoyed gardening, watching Jeopardy and Wheel-of-Fortune, and sports. Following retirement, Alfred and Vivian enjoyed camping and traveling and visited 25 of the 50 states in their adventures. Alfred was a family man, who cherished the time he spent with his family.

He is survived by his children, Judith Ann (Thomas) DeGroff, David W. (Jo) Stroud, and Jeffrey B. (Jill Selby) Stroud all of Lafayette; his brother, Dale (Nanni) Stroud of MD; 5 grandchildren, Jamie Didomenico, Sheila DeGroff, Levi Stroud, Meghann Carrigan, and Marissa Stroud; and 9 great-grandchildren.

Along with his wife, Vivian, and his parents Alfred SR. and Nettie, he was preceded in death by his sister, Maxine Richey and grandson, Bryan Stroud.

Memorial contributions in Alfred's name may be given to Food Finders Food Bank, 1204 Greenbush Street, Lafayette, IN 47904 or at https://www.food-finders.org or to the Salvation Army, 1110 Union Street, Lafayette, IN 47904 or at https://www.salvationarmyusa.org. .

Visitation will be from 1:00 pm until time of service at 2:00 pm, Monday, September 28, 2020 at Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel, 400 Twyckenham Blvd, Lafayette, IN 47909.

Entombment will follow at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens, 1718 W 350 N, West Lafayette, IN 47906.

Share memories, leave condolences, and sign the guest book at www.soller-baker.com.






Published in Journal & Courier from Sep. 21 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes & Crematory
SEP
28
Service
02:00 PM
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes & Crematory
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909-7113
(765) 474-1111
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 21, 2020
You and Vivian will always be loved and missed!
You have left behind an amazing Legacy!!
Vickie Gray
Friend
